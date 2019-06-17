LoyalCoin Market Cap Reaches $4.11 Million (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. LoyalCoin has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $358,394.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LoyalCoin has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $51.55 and $13.77.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00365134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.15 or 0.02391429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001397 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00153755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020380 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000705 BTC.

LoyalCoin Coin Profile

LoyalCoin’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

