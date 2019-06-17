Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WINE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Majestic Wine to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Majestic Wine stock opened at GBX 283.50 ($3.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. Majestic Wine has a 12-month low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 495 ($6.47). The firm has a market cap of $204.53 million and a P/E ratio of -21.32.

About Majestic Wine

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

