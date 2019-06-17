Mak Capital One LLC Sells 2,875,891 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Mak Capital One LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,875,891 shares during the period. Agilysys comprises 27.5% of Mak Capital One LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mak Capital One LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Agilysys worth $50,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Agilysys by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Maxim Group set a $25.00 target price on Agilysys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Agilysys news, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $333,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 399,151 shares of company stock worth $8,273,101. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $22.68 on Monday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $532.87 million, a P/E ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $36.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

