MAN (FRA:MAN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Man SE (FRA:MAN)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €64.40 ($74.88) and last traded at €64.05 ($74.48). 8,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at €64.00 ($74.42).
The company’s 50-day moving average is €68.57.
MAN Company Profile (FRA:MAN)
MAN SE manufactures and supplies commercial vehicles, engines, and mechanical engineering equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and internationally. Its MAN Truck & Bus segment offers commercial vehicles and transportation solutions. This segment provides vans; trucks; heavy special-purpose vehicles; city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the MAN brand, as well as luxury coaches under the NEOPLAN brand; industrial, marine, and on- and off-road engines; and passenger and goods transportation services.
