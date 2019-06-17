Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $287.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $261.00 to $287.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.75.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA opened at $260.10 on Thursday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $269.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $265.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $63,382,392.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,302,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,076 shares of company stock worth $80,831,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,850,000 after buying an additional 720,407 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.