Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 514 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $291.25 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $296.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

