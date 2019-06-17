Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC opened at $161.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.30. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $143.75 and a 12-month high of $187.50.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDFC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

In other WD-40 news, Director Daniel E. Pittard acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.00 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Brass sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $135,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/meridian-wealth-management-llc-decreases-holdings-in-wd-40-nasdaqwdfc.html.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.