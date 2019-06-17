Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $287,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $190.37 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/meridian-wealth-management-llc-has-287000-stake-in-ishares-core-sp-mid-cap-etf-nysearcaijh.html.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.