Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.01. 263,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $74.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $1,195,817.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,181,524.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,557,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 163,653 shares in the company, valued at $11,583,359.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,711 shares of company stock worth $24,020,415. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup set a $68.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/merit-financial-group-llc-grows-holdings-in-colgate-palmolive-nysecl.html.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.