MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $70.45 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,553,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,773 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.5% of MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $70,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank grew its stake in Bank of America by 188.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $266.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.98.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

