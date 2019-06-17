Metronome (MET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $121,056.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Metronome has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $12.06 million and approximately $121,056.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00014152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $51.55 and $24.43.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00365507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.40 or 0.02395423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000363 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00153655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003889 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,028,160 coins and its circulating supply is 9,266,036 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

