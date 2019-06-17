Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 16,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $176.08 on Monday. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.35.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-lowers-position-in-amgen-inc-nasdaqamgn.html.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.