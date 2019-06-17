Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,133 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 984,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,050,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,324.89.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,086.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $754.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

