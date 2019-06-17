Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,203 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 97,528 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 170,975 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $132.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,014.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

