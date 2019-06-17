Mixin (XIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $97.24 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Mixin has a total market cap of $97.24 million and $652,310.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mixin has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $216.00 or 0.02351138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000367 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010933 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,194 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

