Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MNRO. Guggenheim cut Monro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.89 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King reiterated a hold rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Monro to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.96.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. Monro has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.07 million. Monro had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monro will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Monro by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Monro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Monro by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Monro by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

