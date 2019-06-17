MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €204.28 ($237.53).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTX shares. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at €198.70 ($231.05) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a 52-week high of €211.30 ($245.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

