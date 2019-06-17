MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €228.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €228.00 ($265.12) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($210.47) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €204.28 ($237.53).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR MTX opened at €198.70 ($231.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.53. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a 12 month high of €211.30 ($245.70).

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.