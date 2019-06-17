Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Takes $7.26 Million Position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 247,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,000. Federated Investors accounts for 3.4% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FII. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Federated Investors by 2,555.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 995,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 958,227 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 627.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 2,366.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FII opened at $32.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Federated Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Federated Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Federated Investors news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $390,691.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,669.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $3,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,099,648.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,858 shares of company stock worth $3,651,613. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on Federated Investors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

