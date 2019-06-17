Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) Receives $50.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LABL shares. BidaskClub cut Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Multi-Color from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Multi-Color from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Multi-Color from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Multi-Color alerts:

NASDAQ LABL opened at $49.96 on Friday. Multi-Color has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Multi-Color’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Multi-Color by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Multi-Color by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Multi-Color by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Multi-Color by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Multi-Color by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Multi-Color Company Profile

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Color Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Color and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.