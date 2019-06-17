National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR)

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for TMAC Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMAC Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TMR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TMAC Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.39.

Shares of TMR opened at C$6.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. TMAC Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.57 and a 52 week high of C$7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $677.65 million and a PE ratio of -29.85.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

