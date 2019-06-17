Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BABY shares. TheStreet cut Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

BABY opened at $23.97 on Monday. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $815.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Austin Francis Noll III sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $376,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,278.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,515 shares of company stock worth $1,264,239 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 316.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 49,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $11,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

