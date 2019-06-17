Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.54

Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.54 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 3006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

BABY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Natus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,458.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Austin Francis Noll III sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $376,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,278.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,515 shares of company stock worth $1,264,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natus Medical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,191,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,656,000 after acquiring an additional 177,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Natus Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Natus Medical by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 478,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 115,575 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Natus Medical by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 403,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natus Medical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 49,450 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY)

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

