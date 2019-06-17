nDEX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $43,272.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. nDEX has a market capitalization of $33,061.00 and $43,272.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. During the last week, nDEX has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00365174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.02382867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000363 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00153681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00020279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000701 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,138,687,251 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

