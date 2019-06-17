NetKoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (NTK)

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One NetKoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Over the last week, NetKoin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. NetKoin has a market capitalization of $210,521.00 and approximately $1,505.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00586331 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00039940 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000107 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001657 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001628 BTC.

NetKoin Token Profile

NetKoin is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NetKoin Token Trading

NetKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

