New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Short Interest Update

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,394,200 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the April 30th total of 814,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNR. ValuEngine raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on New Senior Investment Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SNR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,158. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28. New Senior Investment Group has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $552.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $117.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 563.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 414,677 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 172,144 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

