Nicholas Lydon Sells 25,000 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Nicholas Lydon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,527 shares in the company, valued at $14,116,493.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BPMC stock opened at $90.70 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 603.88%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,939,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,491,000 after buying an additional 346,738 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,710,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,957,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,470,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,271,000 after buying an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $77,142,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $42,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

