Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Position Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 592.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,007,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862,031 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $20,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOMD. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Nomad Foods by 1,303.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Nomad Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Nomad Foods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $20.74 on Monday. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $617.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

