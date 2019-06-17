Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,081,856 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Target were worth $232,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Target by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $691,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $410,627.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,140,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,103 shares of company stock worth $1,982,750. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $87.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Target’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

