Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,315 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.4% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $670,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 5,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $54.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.48.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

