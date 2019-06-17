Nuggets Market Capitalization Reaches $1.00 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $456.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 34% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00358818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.89 or 0.02445526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00156538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,691,233,753 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

