ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.56, but opened at $19.05. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 132770 shares.

Specifically, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $70,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $59,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,680.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,800 shares of company stock worth $769,380 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Longbow Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 26.54%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2,244.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 79.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 116.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

