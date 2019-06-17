OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,175,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,743,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,587,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,597,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,246 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,825,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,893. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $35.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

