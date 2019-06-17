Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.29. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 143.62% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

