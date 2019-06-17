Parris H. Holmes, Jr. Acquires 40,000 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 942,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $3.30 on Monday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 million, a PE ratio of -82.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.16.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sharps Compliance stock. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Sharps Compliance comprises about 1.0% of Quantum Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management owned approximately 3.24% of Sharps Compliance worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

