Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 1.3% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Paypal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Paypal by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 46,038 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.77, for a total value of $5,007,553.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,582,419.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,714 shares of company stock worth $19,911,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $116.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paypal from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.66.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

