Peak Capital Management LLC Takes $3.14 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 204,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. Energy Transfer LP Unit makes up approximately 2.1% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Benefit Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $64,917,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $26,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $808,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $14.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/peak-capital-management-llc-takes-3-14-million-position-in-energy-transfer-lp-unit-nyseet.html.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.