Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IBST. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 293 ($3.83) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Ibstock to a hold rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 290.29 ($3.79).

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 247 ($3.23) on Friday. Ibstock has a 52 week low of GBX 190.70 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 299.80 ($3.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

