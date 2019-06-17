PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peugeot S.A. manufactures and sells cars. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance. Automotive division designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands. Automotive Equipment division offers interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies. Finance Division provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands and wholesale financing to dealer networks. It operates primarily in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and North America. Peugeot S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:PUGOY opened at $23.23 on Friday. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

