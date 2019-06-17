Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PHNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 694 ($9.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 814 ($10.64) to GBX 857 ($11.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 781.83 ($10.22).

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 690.70 ($9.03) on Monday. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 537.50 ($7.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 735.20 ($9.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

In other news, insider Kory Sorenson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.57) per share, with a total value of £32,800 ($42,859.01). Also, insider Clive Bannister sold 24,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £166,185.04 ($217,150.19).

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

