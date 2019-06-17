Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Purchases C$81,000.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,162,083 shares in the company, valued at C$3,449,174.94.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Robert Disbrow acquired 1,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$230.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Robert Disbrow acquired 17,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,200.00.

TSE PNE remained flat at $C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday. 6,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,684. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of $59.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNE. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.30 price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

