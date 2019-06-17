Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) Stake Raised by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 866,416 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Platform Specialty Products were worth $18,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 550,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 159,627 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Platform Specialty Products in the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,554,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,010,000 after purchasing an additional 584,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Platform Specialty Products stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Platform Specialty Products Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corp. engages in the provision of technology chemical products and technical services. It operates its business through the Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions segments. The Performance Solutions segment formulates and markets chemistry solutions that are used in production, commercial packaging and printing, electronics, and oil and gas production and drilling.

