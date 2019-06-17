PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPDF. TheStreet raised shares of PPDAI Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPDAI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. PPDAI Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Get PPDAI Group alerts:

NYSE PPDF opened at $3.99 on Friday. PPDAI Group has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.88.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. PPDAI Group had a net margin of 56.74% and a return on equity of 48.73%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. PPDAI Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 571.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPDAI Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of PPDAI Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 154,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PPDAI Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,810,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPDAI Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 283,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPDAI Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PPDAI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPDAI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.