Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Reduced by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2,495.7% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 125,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 82,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $111.20 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $111.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie set a $110.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $2,136,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 246,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,596.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,859,051.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,840 shares of company stock worth $33,904,086 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/procter-gamble-co-nysepg-position-reduced-by-ims-capital-management.html.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.