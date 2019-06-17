Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $540,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,743 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $214,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 3.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Target by 59.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $2,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $736,379.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $410,627.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,103 shares of company stock worth $1,982,750. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.57. The company had a trading volume of 44,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,650. Target Co. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $540,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/17/quest-capital-management-inc-adv-invests-540000-in-target-co-nysetgt-stock.html.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.