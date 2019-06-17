Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) Position Boosted by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,989 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Red Hat makes up about 2.3% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $29,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Hat in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Hat in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Hat in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Red Hat in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Red Hat by 58.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 207 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Red Hat stock opened at $186.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Red Hat Inc has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $186.36. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The open-source software company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Red Hat had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

