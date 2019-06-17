Redmile Group LLC Increases Stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $19,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Heska by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Heska by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heska by 128.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Heska by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $79.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Heska Corp has a 1-year low of $68.74 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $616.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Heska had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heska news, Director Scott Humphrey purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $73,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,944.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Heska from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

