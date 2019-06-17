Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 119.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $36,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.78.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $777,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 7,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total transaction of $1,516,716.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,379 shares of company stock worth $3,554,335. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $174.42 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $209.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

