Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 37,371 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $78.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $73.81 and a 12 month high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 221.09%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

