Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the April 30th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Regional Health Properties stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,064. Regional Health Properties has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transaction. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

